Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 353,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

