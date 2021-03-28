Brokerages Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.16. 5,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,751. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

