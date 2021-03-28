Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 640%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 7,850,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,092. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

