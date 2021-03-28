Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 274.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHEN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 134,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

