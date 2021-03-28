Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ENLV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,984. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.