Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $919.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $919.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $942.40 million and the lowest is $897.75 million. GFL Environmental reported sales of $694.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

