Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. WNS posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in WNS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

