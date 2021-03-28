Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,503 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

