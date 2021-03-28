Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $3,913,176. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

