Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,021 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,021 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 470,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 45,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 398,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

