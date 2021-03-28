BSCView (BSCV) One Day Volume Hits $830,508.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. BSCView has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $830,508.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.00869923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00078786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00029288 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

