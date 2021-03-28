BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits Market Cap of $82,644.86

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 163.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $82,644.86 and $88.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00611974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024267 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.