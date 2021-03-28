BTIG Research Increases Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $33.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 137,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.89 million, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

