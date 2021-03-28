Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $11.77 million and $55,390.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,885,540 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.