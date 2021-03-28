Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $104.99 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $104.99 million and approximately $148,795.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00416894 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.