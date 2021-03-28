Bytom (BTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.81 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $152.58 million and approximately $49.81 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00330242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,665,938,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,653,694 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.