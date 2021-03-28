BZEdge Market Cap Tops $454,685.99 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $454,685.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00057744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00225948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.00931677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00029369 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

