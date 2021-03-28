CaixaPay Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00057733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00227204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.00925119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00079244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029364 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

