Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

