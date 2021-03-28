Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

