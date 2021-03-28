Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $1.11 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.1068 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Several brokerages have commented on CDPYF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

