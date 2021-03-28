Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,744 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $35,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

