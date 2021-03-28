Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

