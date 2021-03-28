Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 54.8% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

