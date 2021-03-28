CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CNONF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. CannaOne Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get CannaOne Technologies alerts:

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.