CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CNONF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660. CannaOne Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
CannaOne Technologies Company Profile
See Also: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.