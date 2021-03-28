Cannell Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Manitex International worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Manitex International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

MNTX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Manitex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.