Cannell Capital LLC Takes Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.26% of USA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

