CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

