Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 334 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $397.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,625,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

