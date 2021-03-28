Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $129.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.