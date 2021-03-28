Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $167.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

