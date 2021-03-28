Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

