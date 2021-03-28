Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,643,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

