Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,826 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.92 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

