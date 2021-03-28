Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,894 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Leidos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after acquiring an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.20 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

