Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 61,142 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

