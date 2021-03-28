Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $182.50 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

