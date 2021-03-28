Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 673.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.22% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.83 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

