Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.03 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

SHOP opened at $1,065.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,259.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,109.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

