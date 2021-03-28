Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.05 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 82.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

