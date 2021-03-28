Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.08 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $21.95.

