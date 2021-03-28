Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.09 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.15 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

