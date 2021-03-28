Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.