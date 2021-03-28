Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.38 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $138.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.