Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

