Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FMC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

FMC stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

