Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.64 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

