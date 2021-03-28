Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 150.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $40.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

