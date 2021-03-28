Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.86 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

