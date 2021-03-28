Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

