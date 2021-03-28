Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $8,701,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.56.

LULU stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

